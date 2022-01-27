Advertisement

Christ’s Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday

Donors are asked to bring canned food to Christ's Hands in Harlan between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Donors are asked to bring canned food to Christ's Hands in Harlan between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.(WVLT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan native and winner of NBC’s The Voice, Jordan Smith, is promoting a food drive at Christ’s Hands Church in Harlan on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Smith said he they will be accepting canned goods and he will be meeting everyone who wants to come and donate.

For 19 years, Christ’s Hands has operated a food pantry, providing over 40,000 boxes of food to those in need. The Church’s Facebook page says there are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a Church official said they accept donations every day.

The food pantry is open the 3rd Monday and Tuesday each month. Those seeking assistance need to bring a valid form of ID and proof of residence in Harlan County.

The Church also serves hot meals Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. and the last Sunday of each month.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Conley
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room
Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask
Several Kentucky superintendents leaving the job from COVID, political pressure
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs
Gavel
Harlan County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

Benjamin Mobelini
Perry County man arrested on drug charges
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Medium-term housing updates to be announced for Western Kentucky storm survivors
Redrawn district: Top Kentucky state Democrat ends reelection bid