Christ’s Hands in Harlan hosts food drive Thursday

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan native and winner of NBC’s The Voice, Jordan Smith, is promoting a food drive at Christ’s Hands Church in Harlan on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Smith said he they will be accepting canned goods and he will be meeting everyone who wants to come and donate.

For 19 years, Christ’s Hands has operated a food pantry, providing over 40,000 boxes of food to those in need. The Church’s Facebook page says there are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a Church official said they accept donations every day.

The food pantry is open the 3rd Monday and Tuesday each month. Those seeking assistance need to bring a valid form of ID and proof of residence in Harlan County.

The Church also serves hot meals Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. and the last Sunday of each month.

