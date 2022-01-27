Advertisement

Bill to make porch piracy a felony advances through Kentucky legislature

(WAVE 3 News)
By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that is designed to make porch piracy a felony.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 23, Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, said a loophole in the current law makes theft of mail a felony but does not detail punishment for people stealing packages left by Amazon, FedEx or other carriers on porches.

The bill easily cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee 10 to 0 Thursday morning.

Yates said porch pirates, even organized crime with groups of people targeting packages left on porches, have become a big problem in Louisville, as well as other places.

In December, a Kentucky family whose packages contained Christmas presents were taken from their porch.

Many of these crimes are captured on doorbell cameras or surveillance video, but the problem is the crime is only a misdemeanor.

“This would add in what other states have done, in line 16, instead of limiting it to United States Postal Service, it would be common carrier or delivery service,” Senator Yates said.

The bill sets out to include packages left by carriers because many of those were not in existence when current laws were written decades ago. If the bill passes and becomes law it would set out minimum sentences of one to five years if there is a conviction.

The bill will go to the full Senate next.

‘It’s a job that is very rewarding’: Owsley County Schools Superintendent says he is retiring
