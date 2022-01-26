Advertisement

Whitley County Schools plan for potential bus driver shortage

(WRDW)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky school district is putting a new bus plan into effect in the event of a driver shortage.

Whitley County school officials said the plan is to pick up some kids late by having some drivers take double routes. Superintendent John Siler said the goal is to keep kids in school and avoid NTI.

The Whitley County schools chief stressed the plan has not ben needed yet. So far, all bus routes have been covered. With COVID-19 cases yet to peak, though, it is possible they may have to use it.

The plan is designed to address a situation where a bus driver could call in sick and they would have to scramble to find another driver. Eight drivers have agreed to take on additional routes and what this may mean for parents is that some students may arrive late to school.

“Parents in this community want their kids in school,” said Siler. “And this was an alternative, out-of-the-box thinking, to get kids in school, even if we don’t have enough subs, to have a driver do their normal route, drop off the kids at school then head off to their next route.”

The plan involves some drivers driving two routes in the morning and afternoon. Students that arrive late in the morning will still be served breakfast.

Siler is asking that parents double-check their contact information with the board office so that they can be notified promptly if their children will be picked up late.

