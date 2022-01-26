Advertisement

Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask

(Source: WMC)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - White House officials said they plan to make 400 million certified N95 masks available for free to Americans.

Public Health Director Scott Lockard told WYMT it is time for people to get higher quality masks as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

Boxes of N95 masks are being shipped across the country to pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens where they will be available to people free of charge.

The government is working alongside Federally Qualified Health Centers to help aid in distribution.

Lockard said three to four masks, per person, can be given out.

“We have different types of N95 masks, this is one of the most common here that provides a high degree of production,” he said. “A lot of people are familiar with these that go to hardware stores, that do painting and do things of that nature they’re used to using these.”

Juniper Health officials told WYMT they are in the tentative plans of getting N95 masks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Tommy Thompson has decades of service to Pike County students. Now, in retirement, as he...
‘It’s Mr. Thompson’s Opus’: Retired teacher, battling COVID-19, receives sounds of support
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 15,000 COVID cases
WYMT Cold
Cold front brings chances for morning mix or snow today, more snow chances later this week

Latest News

Floyd County Sheriff looking for stolen truck
Floyd County Sheriff looking for stolen truck
Form 1040
Doctor pleads guilty to tax evasion, admits to not reporting $887K in income
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs
Several Kentucky superintendents leaving the job from COVID, political pressure