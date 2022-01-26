Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - White House officials said they plan to make 400 million certified N95 masks available for free to Americans.

Public Health Director Scott Lockard told WYMT it is time for people to get higher quality masks as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

Boxes of N95 masks are being shipped across the country to pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens where they will be available to people free of charge.

The government is working alongside Federally Qualified Health Centers to help aid in distribution.

Lockard said three to four masks, per person, can be given out.

“We have different types of N95 masks, this is one of the most common here that provides a high degree of production,” he said. “A lot of people are familiar with these that go to hardware stores, that do painting and do things of that nature they’re used to using these.”

Juniper Health officials told WYMT they are in the tentative plans of getting N95 masks.

