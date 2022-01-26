Advertisement

USDA invests more than $434,000 to improve facilities, infrastructure in rural KY

Money
Money
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $434,000 to improve community facilities and infrastructure across 10 Kentucky counties.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

Six counties in Eastern Kentucky will receive money from the investment.

  • Watts-Caney Volunteer Fire Department (Breathitt County) will receive $42,200 to buy a commercial vehicle equipped with advanced life support gear. The vehicle will be used to assist emergency calls and those requiring advanced life support.
  • The city of Booneville (Owsley County) will use a $50,000 grant to buy two vehicles for the Water and Sewer departments. The vehicles will be used for maintenance.
  • Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital LLC (Estill County) will use $9,900 to buy a vehicle to provide courier services for the hospital staff.
  • The Breathitt County Water District will receive $39,800 to buy a utility truck.
  • The Menifee County Fiscal Court will use a $19,300 grant to buy a new vehicle for the Menifee County Sheriff’s Office.
  • The city of Jenkins (Letcher County) will use $36,900 to buy a vehicle with K-9 equipment for the city’s police department.
  • The Owsley County Fiscal Court will receive $25,200 to buy a public safety vehicle.
  • The Perry County Fiscal Court will use a $43,500 grant to buy a truck for the city of Vicco water and wastewater systems.

