Advertisement

Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs

(AP)
By Ethan Sirles and Herald Leader News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/Herald Leader) - A Tennessee doctor recently admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills to people in Southeastern Kentucky.

James J. Maccarone pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to charges he faced in helping fuel the drug problem in Kentucky, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader.

He worked with Gateway Medical Associates P.C., a pain-management clinic in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A Kentuckian, Terry L. Prince, from Barbourville, was also charged in the conspiracy. He admitted to sponsoring people to go from Knox County, Kentucky, to Clarksville to get prescriptions for oxycodone and oxymorphone.

Prince would give money to people to cover the cost of their trip. In return, he got some, or all, of the pills to sell.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Tommy Thompson has decades of service to Pike County students. Now, in retirement, as he...
‘It’s Mr. Thompson’s Opus’: Retired teacher, battling COVID-19, receives sounds of support
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 15,000 COVID cases
WYMT Cold
Cold front brings chances for morning mix or snow today, more snow chances later this week

Latest News

Where you can find your free, government-issued N95 mask
Floyd County Sheriff looking for stolen truck
Floyd County Sheriff looking for stolen truck
Form 1040
Doctor pleads guilty to tax evasion, admits to not reporting $887K in income
Several Kentucky superintendents leaving the job from COVID, political pressure