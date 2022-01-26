Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs

CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/Herald Leader) - A Tennessee doctor recently admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills to people in Southeastern Kentucky.

James J. Maccarone pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to charges he faced in helping fuel the drug problem in Kentucky, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader.

He worked with Gateway Medical Associates P.C., a pain-management clinic in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A Kentuckian, Terry L. Prince, from Barbourville, was also charged in the conspiracy. He admitted to sponsoring people to go from Knox County, Kentucky, to Clarksville to get prescriptions for oxycodone and oxymorphone.

Prince would give money to people to cover the cost of their trip. In return, he got some, or all, of the pills to sell.

