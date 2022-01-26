Sunshine takes over before more snow chances wrap up the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine returns today even as the cold lingers behind a big cold front. A new system will take us back into the wintry weather toward the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

After a few morning clouds, most of us will see a sunny Wednesday ahead. It will not be a warm one though as highs will only top out around freezing.

Clear skies continue through tonight and lows will drop well into the teens across the region.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will be back to start Thursday, but I’m afraid the clouds will increase quickly in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next front. The good news is that temperatures will warm up briefly before coming right back down. Look for highs in the mid-40s during the day and dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s at night. We could also see some snow shower chances late as the system moves in.

Those snow showers look to stick around for most of Friday and into the first part of Friday night. The models continue to stay consistent on the accumulations, which look to be minor at this point. We will likely put out our first call Wednesday afternoon if everything stays on track. Highs will only make it to around freezing during the day and fall well into the teens Friday night.

We could see a few morning clouds on Saturday, but I think skies clear out pretty quickly during the day. It will still be cold with temperatures only getting into the upper 20s before dropping back into the teens overnight under clear skies.

We finish out the weekend on a sunny note on Sunday. Highs will climb back into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.