Sheriff: two arrested following attempted robbery of convenience store

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An East Bernstadt pair was arrested Tuesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say they tried to rob a convenience store.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say that around 3:30 Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Regina Lee Neal and 41-year-old William Jennings Francis attempted to rob the Glenview Market at the intersection of Glenview Rd. and North Laurel Road.

Neal was alleged to have worn overalls and a ski mask as she demanded money from the clerk then threatened to shoot her. The clerk refused before Neal left the scene in a gold Ford Interceptor alleged to have been driven by Francis.

They were both found and arrested at a home off of KY-1376 where they admitted to the attempted robbery.

Neal was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, while Francis was charged with complicity to commit robbery.

Francis was also wanted in Clay County for flagrant non-support.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

