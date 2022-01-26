Scores from across the Mountains

(WYMT) - There was plenty of action across the mountains on Wednesday.

BOYS

Belfry 60, Betsy Layne 58

Bell County 67, Harlan 45

Corbin 81, Williamsburg 69

Estill County 61, Southwestern 59

Harlan County 76, South Laurel 72

Jackson County 66, Clay County 52

Jenkins 63, Owsley County 54

Knott Central 51, Hazard 36

Knox Central 113, Cordia 77

Leslie County 56, Buckhorn 53

Lynn Camp 72, White Academy (TN) 56

Magoffin County 66, Morgan County 48

North Laurel 94, Madison Southern 64

Paintsville 66, Martin County 53

Rockcastle County 86, Berea 54

Shelby Valley 53, Prestonsburg 30

Whitley County 58, Middlesboro 56

GIRLS

Bell County 77, Harlan 45

Floyd Central 62, Paintsville 52

Jenkins 48, East Ridge 17

Lawrence County 71, Elliott County 40

Morgan County 81, Betsy Layne 48

Owsley County 40, Buckhorn 30

Pike Central 59, Phelps 30

Wolfe County 67, Oneida Baptist 47

