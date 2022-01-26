Advertisement

Scores from across the Mountains

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - There was plenty of action across the mountains on Wednesday.

BOYS

Belfry 60, Betsy Layne 58

Bell County 67, Harlan 45

Corbin 81, Williamsburg 69

Estill County 61, Southwestern 59

Harlan County 76, South Laurel 72

Jackson County 66, Clay County 52

Jenkins 63, Owsley County 54

Knott Central 51, Hazard 36

Knox Central 113, Cordia 77

Leslie County 56, Buckhorn 53

Lynn Camp 72, White Academy (TN) 56

Magoffin County 66, Morgan County 48

North Laurel 94, Madison Southern 64

Paintsville 66, Martin County 53

Rockcastle County 86, Berea 54

Shelby Valley 53, Prestonsburg 30

Whitley County 58, Middlesboro 56

GIRLS

Bell County 77, Harlan 45

Floyd Central 62, Paintsville 52

Jenkins 48, East Ridge 17

Lawrence County 71, Elliott County 40

Morgan County 81, Betsy Layne 48

Owsley County 40, Buckhorn 30

Pike Central 59, Phelps 30

Wolfe County 67, Oneida Baptist 47

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Tommy Thompson has decades of service to Pike County students. Now, in retirement, as he...
‘It’s Mr. Thompson’s Opus’: Retired teacher, battling COVID-19, receives sounds of support
WYMT Cold
Cold front brings chances for morning mix or snow today, more snow chances later this week
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will

Latest News

Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah scores 40 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Harlan County’s 76-72 win over South Laurel
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
John Calipari gets 800th win as UK beats Mississippi State 82-74 in OT
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Sources: Mack Era coming to an end after four seasons
North Laurel names Jason Chappell new head football coach