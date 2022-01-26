Scores from across the Mountains
(WYMT) - There was plenty of action across the mountains on Wednesday.
BOYS
Belfry 60, Betsy Layne 58
Bell County 67, Harlan 45
Corbin 81, Williamsburg 69
Estill County 61, Southwestern 59
Harlan County 76, South Laurel 72
Jackson County 66, Clay County 52
Jenkins 63, Owsley County 54
Knott Central 51, Hazard 36
Knox Central 113, Cordia 77
Leslie County 56, Buckhorn 53
Lynn Camp 72, White Academy (TN) 56
Magoffin County 66, Morgan County 48
North Laurel 94, Madison Southern 64
Paintsville 66, Martin County 53
Rockcastle County 86, Berea 54
Shelby Valley 53, Prestonsburg 30
Whitley County 58, Middlesboro 56
GIRLS
Bell County 77, Harlan 45
Floyd Central 62, Paintsville 52
Jenkins 48, East Ridge 17
Lawrence County 71, Elliott County 40
Morgan County 81, Betsy Layne 48
Owsley County 40, Buckhorn 30
Pike Central 59, Phelps 30
Wolfe County 67, Oneida Baptist 47
