Pikeville native named executive vice chancellor for business affairs at UT System

(WYMT) - A Pikeville High School alumnus was recently named the new vice chancellor for business affairs at the University of Texas System.

Jonathan C. Pruitt will be taking over management of UT System’s annual operating budget and financial affairs.

Pruitt has held positions in higher education since 2006, when he joined the University of North Carolina System.

He began his career with the Kentucky Governor’s Office for Policy and Management.

