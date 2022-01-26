Advertisement

Pikeville native named executive vice chancellor for business affairs at UT System

Jonathan C. Pruitt
Jonathan C. Pruitt(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WYMT) - A Pikeville High School alumnus was recently named the new vice chancellor for business affairs at the University of Texas System.

Jonathan C. Pruitt will be taking over management of UT System’s annual operating budget and financial affairs.

Pruitt has held positions in higher education since 2006, when he joined the University of North Carolina System.

He began his career with the Kentucky Governor’s Office for Policy and Management.

