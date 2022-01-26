Pike County theater continues to grow two years after devastating fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Actors and actresses of all ages gathered at Artists Collaborative Theatre in Elkhorn City on a daily basis, and many of them called it a home away from home.

“We’ve lost people some people have moved away and went on to do other things with their life,” said actress Ashley Ratliff, “but they always come back home.”

Two years ago, on Jan. 25, 2020, tragedy struck and the building burned to the ground in a devastating fire.

“Seeing the absolution of what was being gone and thinking of everything in that building,” said Ratliff. “Everything in the basement, all the set pieces, and costumes, and years of hard work that we had put into it was just gone.”

Through it all, the “ACT Family” relied on each other and pushed through the fire and ensuing pandemic together.

“When the real world is that important, we can hold each other up and support each other unconditionally and stand together,” said Executive Director Stephanie Richards. “I think that’s what we do best.”

Richards and other theatre officials have plans to rebuild the theatre and are currently in the midst of their comeback season. The company finished two shows in late-2021 and rehearsals are currently underway for another show to premiere in March.

“It’s almost like God and the universe kicked us in the hind end,” said Richards. “Basically said ‘you all are getting comfortable, you need to jump some dreams up higher.’ So, we’re dreaming pretty big right now.”

For more information on the theatre’s upcoming shows, auditions, and more, visit the Artists Collaborative Theatre Facebook page.

