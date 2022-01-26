Advertisement

North Laurel names Jason Chappell new head football coach

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new man at the helm of North Laurel Jaguars Football.

Jason Chappell has been named the new head football coach at North Laurel High School. Chappell, who was previously with the Pineville Mountain Lions, takes over for Chris Larkey, who was named the head coach at Rockcastle County in December 2021.

WYMT Sports Director John Lowe confirms that Chappell was introduced as the new head coach at halftime of the Jaguars’ basketball game against Madison Southern.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will
Gov. Andy Beshear
Dr. Steven Stack gives COVID-19 update after Gov. Andy Beshear’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Louisville head coach Chris Mack shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Report: Chris Mack’s future in question at Louisville
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week eight
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (70) is shown during warm ups before an NCAA college...
Darian Kinnard declares for NFL Draft