North Laurel names Jason Chappell new head football coach

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new man at the helm of North Laurel Jaguars Football.

Jason Chappell has been named the new head football coach at North Laurel High School. Chappell, who was previously with the Pineville Mountain Lions, takes over for Chris Larkey, who was named the head coach at Rockcastle County in December 2021.

BREAKING: Pineville coach Jason Chappell has been named head coach at North Laurel. @NLJAGSFOOTBALL — John Lowe (@JohnLoweWYMT) January 26, 2022

WYMT Sports Director John Lowe confirms that Chappell was introduced as the new head coach at halftime of the Jaguars’ basketball game against Madison Southern.

