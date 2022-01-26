A ‘more normal’ All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond.

The basketball tournament will feature 32 teams from around the state, both boys and girls.

In 2021, the tournament had to be delayed and changed because of the pandemic. There was a later start date, fewer fans in attendance, and the cloud of COVID-19 was firmly hanging on top of the arena.

Well, that cloud is still here in 2022, but things do feel a lot more normal this go around.

“It’s great to be in-person again. It was really difficult. The pandemic threw a curveball obviously for this tournament just like it did everything else, so we’re so excited to be back in person,” said Jill Price, EKU Associate VP of Outreach and Engagement.

This morning the All A Classic Tipped off in Richmond. Last year the pandemic forced delays and changes, but this year feels a lot more normal. I’ll have more on the tournament coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/QsddoFUrgx — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 26, 2022

It certainly makes a difference.

Price says, last year, the tournament just felt like a shell of itself, but the impacts reached even further outside the area. Capped crowds meant fewer people in town for the All-A, which provided a hit to the Richmond economy and EKU.

Now, with all these fans back in the stands, Price says that tournament boom is going to be felt again.

“How exciting to have that many people in town, eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels,” Price said. “We would just ask for patience with that. If you have to wait in line a little bit longer or maybe getting in and out of the parking lot. We’re just thankful to have this many people in town and on our campus.”

Price says the tournament is following EKU’s safety protocols, meaning masking in the gym is required.

The girls’ first round will wrap up on Wednsday. The boys’ first round will happen Thursday and games will continue through the rest of the weekend.

