Advertisement

A ‘more normal’ All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond

The All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond. The basketball tournament will feature 32...
The All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond. The basketball tournament will feature 32 teams from around the state, both boys and girls.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The All-A Classic tips off Wednesday in Richmond.

The basketball tournament will feature 32 teams from around the state, both boys and girls.

In 2021, the tournament had to be delayed and changed because of the pandemic. There was a later start date, fewer fans in attendance, and the cloud of COVID-19 was firmly hanging on top of the arena.

Well, that cloud is still here in 2022, but things do feel a lot more normal this go around.

“It’s great to be in-person again. It was really difficult. The pandemic threw a curveball obviously for this tournament just like it did everything else, so we’re so excited to be back in person,” said Jill Price, EKU Associate VP of Outreach and Engagement.

It certainly makes a difference.

Price says, last year, the tournament just felt like a shell of itself, but the impacts reached even further outside the area. Capped crowds meant fewer people in town for the All-A, which provided a hit to the Richmond economy and EKU.

Now, with all these fans back in the stands, Price says that tournament boom is going to be felt again.

“How exciting to have that many people in town, eating at our restaurants, staying at our hotels,” Price said. “We would just ask for patience with that. If you have to wait in line a little bit longer or maybe getting in and out of the parking lot. We’re just thankful to have this many people in town and on our campus.”

Price says the tournament is following EKU’s safety protocols, meaning masking in the gym is required.

The girls’ first round will wrap up on Wednsday. The boys’ first round will happen Thursday and games will continue through the rest of the weekend.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Tommy Thompson has decades of service to Pike County students. Now, in retirement, as he...
‘It’s Mr. Thompson’s Opus’: Retired teacher, battling COVID-19, receives sounds of support
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 15,000 COVID cases
WYMT Cold
Cold front brings chances for morning mix or snow today, more snow chances later this week

Latest News

Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
Jackson County Lady Generals advance in All "A" Classic
Jackson County Lady Generals take comeback win in All “A” Classic first round
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Scores from across the Mountains
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah scores 40 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Harlan County’s 76-72 win over South Laurel