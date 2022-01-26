Advertisement

LKLP offering LIHEAP and LIHWAP energy and water bill relief

LKLP Domestic Violence Program
LKLP Domestic Violence Program(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - LKLP Communtiy Action Council is offering LIHEAP crisis benefits to help with energy needs and a new addition, LIHWAP subsidy and crisis benefits, to help with water and wastewater needs.

LIHEAP is a low income home energy assistance program.

“The crisis component, you have to have a disconnect or a past due on your electric bill, we pay on that, we can pay up to $600,” Albert Smith, CSGB Director at LKLP said.

LIHWAP is a low income household water assistance program that offers the same crisis component and an additional subsidy piece.

”Lihwap right now, we have two components, we have subsidy and crisis going on, the subsidy we pay a fixed amount you come in and anyone who meets the qualifications can get it,” Smith added.

In order to qualify, you must be making less than 150% of the poverty level, for a household of two, your monthly gross income would be a maximum of $2,177.

“If you think that you qualify for it, all you have to do is give our offices a call and they can look up if you have two people in the household, they can tell you how much that income is and whether or not you will be able to come in for it,” Smith said.

If you’re interested in applying you can call your local LKLP out reach office at the Leslie, Knott, Letcher, or Perry County locations.

