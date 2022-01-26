Advertisement

Ky. auto repair shops busy after multiple winter storms

Many auto repair shops in the commonwealth have been busy after multiple winter storms. If the...
Many auto repair shops in the commonwealth have been busy after multiple winter storms. If the rest of the winter season stays active, shops are likely to see backups.
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many auto repair shops in the commonwealth have been busy after multiple winter storms.

If the rest of the winter season stays active, shops are likely to see backups.

In Lexington, Car Masters has seen an increase in customers over the past week because of winter weather. The repair shop has some tips for those to stay safe on the roads.

“When you have extreme weather, whether it be cold or hot weather, you know cars, we tend to be busier. People are sliding off the roads and hitting curbs,” said Tim Morris, service advisor at Car Masters.

The active weather pattern has kept their shop busy. The shop says the best thing to do during inclement weather is to drive slowly and carefully.

Not only have they seen an increase in vehicles in their shop, but, also, they have seen a decrease in parts because of supply chain issues.

“Things that we are normally getting in a day or two have taken three or four days and sometimes even longer. Just depending on where it is coming from,” Morris said.

This is a problem for everyone and shops are working their hardest to get your vehicles back to you.

“Have patience, they will get done,” Morris said.

