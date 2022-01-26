Advertisement

John Calipari gets 800th win as UK beats Mississippi State 82-74 in OT

Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe against Mississippi State on Jan. 25, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading by as much as 16 points, the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats escaped a second half push from Mississippi State 82-74 in Rupp Arena in overtime.

Oscar Tshiebwe still finished with his 14th double-double of the season for the Cats with 21 points and 22 rebounds, the first Kentucky player to finish with more of 20 of each since 1976.

Final stats from the UK-Mississippi State game.
Final stats from the UK-Mississippi State game.(StatBroadcast)

