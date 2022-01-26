Johnson County Sheriff’s Office receives new K-9

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has received a bit of extra help in the form of a new four-legged deputy, Boss.

Boss is a nearly two-year-old Belgian Malinois who was trained in Little Rock, Ark. and started at the sheriff’s office less than a week ago.

“I get the opportunity to work with him every day, he actually lives with me every day. We are all very excited to have K-9 Boss on duty with us,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Castle.

Boss is a dual purpose K-9 and is trained in narcotics, apprehension, and tracking, but Sheriff Doug Saylor says his role in taking drugs off the street will be very important.

The main use for our new deputy,” said Sheriff Saylor, “is for drug location and hopefully to help us get some drugs off the street.”

This is Sheriff’s Deputy Castle’s first time with a K-9, so he also received training before bringing Boss back to the mountains.

I’m learning just as much as he is and probably more,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Castle. “He’s probably smarter at this already than I am so, yeah, it’s a challenge.”

On Tuesday, after only four days on the job, Boss alerted to narcotics at a traffic stop.

“He alerted to a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop, we recovered some methamphetamine along with some other items,” said Sheriff Saylor “I think it’s going to be a big asset to the Sheriff’s Office and also to our community.”

Sheriff Saylor also said he appreciates the Johnson County Fiscal Court for helping with the process of finding Boss.

