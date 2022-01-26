Advertisement

Jackson County Lady Generals take comeback win in All “A” Classic first round

Jackson County Lady Generals advance in All "A" Classic
Jackson County Lady Generals advance in All "A" Classic(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailing for most of the first half, the Lady Generals rallied to beat Cumberland County 44-28 in the first round of the All “A” Classic at EKU.

Abby Gilbert led in scoring for Jackson County with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lady Generals will face Owen County on Friday, January 28 at 8:30 a.m.

