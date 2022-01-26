Jackson County Lady Generals take comeback win in All “A” Classic first round

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailing for most of the first half, the Lady Generals rallied to beat Cumberland County 44-28 in the first round of the All “A” Classic at EKU.

Abby Gilbert led in scoring for Jackson County with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lady Generals will face Owen County on Friday, January 28 at 8:30 a.m.

