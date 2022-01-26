Advertisement

Harlan County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge for lying on applications to get federal COVID-19 aid.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that 48-year-old David Christopher Lewis of Harlan County pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday.

Lewis is known for running “Southern Fried” Comic Cons.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He has also agreed to a forfeiture judgement of $370,000 to be repaid, which is the amount of money he originally applied for.

