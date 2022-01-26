Frankfort police helping with search for veteran’s missing service dog

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department is asking for everyone’s help with locating a missing service dog in the Frankfort area.

Dorkus the boxer has been missing in Frankfort since Tuesday after getting separated from her owner, who is a Vietnam War veteran.

According to police, the boxer is wearing a collar with a red leash attached and was last seen near the Versailles Road and Country Lane intersection.

Dorkus is not only a pet, but a service dog who provides emotional support to her owner, which is why it’s so important to get her back home.

“To have that support and the help that our veterans, and anyone that has a service animals, truly gets it increases that urgency and it’s even more trauma that they’re having to deal with,” said Chief Dustin Bowman with the Frankfort Police Department.

To also aid in the search efforts, the Frankfort Police Department is also using their drone to help cover more areas and even see into areas where they may not be able to get to.

“With no new tips of the dog walking around right now, our hope is that maybe the dog is bedded down somewhere in a wooded area and we can locate them,” Chief Bowman said.

Chief Bowman said the Franklin County Humane Society also stepped up immoderately to help in the search efforts so more people can be on the lookout for Dorkus.

“They’re working in getting some fliers put together, we were able to get some photos this morning so they’re doing that, they’re getting some volunteers that they’re going to try to put feet on the ground,” Chief Bowman said.

If you think you have spotted the dog or have any tips on where it might be, they want you to call the Frankfort Police Department Dispatch 502-875-8582.

Have you seen this dog?! The Frankfort Police Department is hoping to reunite this lost service dog with its owner that is a veteran and suffers from PTSD. If you think you have spotted the dog, they want you to call dispatch at 502-875-8582. I’ll have more details at 5 & 6 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ScAkRSgIvn — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) January 26, 2022

