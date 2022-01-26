Advertisement

Event aims to boost tourism in Appalachian communities

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A nonprofit organization focused on improving the economy in Eastern Kentucky plans to host a conference this spring that aims to help communities attract more tourists.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region officials said in a statement that the event on March 7-8 in Ashland will focus on tourism and downtown revitalization.

It will include sessions on how downtowns can welcome tourists, the role small businesses can play in attracting people, how to market what communities offer to visitors and how some communities are using trail systems to create successful adventure tourism destinations.

You can find out more about the event here.

