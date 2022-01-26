Advertisement

Doctor pleads guilty to tax evasion, admits to not reporting $887K in income

By Cameron Aaron and Herald Leader News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/Herald Leader) - A Kentucky doctor pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge on Tuesday.

49-year-old Christopher Marek, a doctor in Danville, was charged in June.

He admitted to avoiding more than $283,000 in taxes by failing to report to the IRS about $887,000 in income.

However, Marek is accused of failing to report more than $2 million in earnings over the course of five years.

According to the Herald Leader, Marek under-reported income earned through his business, Central Kentucky Plastic Surgery.

He did not include direct payments from patients as income on his taxes, and he only partially listed payments he received from insurance companies, according to his plea agreement.

Initially, Marek was charged with five counts of tax evasion, four counts of making false statements on his tax return, and one count of aiding and assisting in making a false tax return. However, through his plea agreement, Marek pleaded guilty to just one of the tax evasion counts, and all other charges were dropped.

Marek is set to be sentenced on May 6 in Lexington. He could face a maximum of five years in prison. In addition, Marek agreed to pay back what he owed in taxes. He could also face up to three years of probation.

