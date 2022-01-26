Advertisement

Brief warm-up before another snow chance

WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been yet another chilly afternoon across the mountains. But we have some relief on the way for tomorrow...albeit, brief relief.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The chill remains in the air for us tonight as skies remain clear. That will allow temperatures to drop into the teens for lows once again, with some in the low to middle teens as we wake up on Thursday morning.

Big changes on the way, though, for Thursday. We’re going to be positioned ahead of a cold front, which will allow southwesterly winds to transport some milder air into the mountains, along with more moisture. This means the return of scattered clouds to the forecast, along with the return of middle 40s for daytime highs. Clouds continue to increase Thursday night, with lows only in the upper 20s to near 30°.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

The potential remains for a few snow showers on Friday. Our cold front will move through the region, dropping temperatures and changing precip to snow. It doesn’t look to be a huge deal for the area, but with daytime highs near freezing on Friday, a little bit of accumulation can’t be ruled out.  If we do get any snowpack on Friday night, it will allow temperatures to plummet even colder, back into the middle teens for overnight lows.

Quieter pattern takes hold for us into the weekend. Sunshine looks to return on Saturday and stick around for awhile. After cold upper 20s for highs on Saturday, we’re back in the upper 30s on Sunday. Setting the stage for even above average temperatures to return next week.

