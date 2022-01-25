Up-and-down temperatures continue this week, with late week flakes possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few flakes this morning, temperatures remain on the chilly side as we head through tonight and tomorrow before a modest warmup moves our way.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen clouds slowly thinning throughout the day today, and we’ll finally skies mostly clear skies break out overnight. With high pressure overhead and calm winds as well, we’ll see temperatures plummet. Overnight lows look to settle into the upper teens again because of said clear skies.

Another chilly but dry day on tap for Wednesday as sunshine works back into the region. High pressure and light winds will keep highs from going any higher than around freezing. And with clear skies and light winds continuing overnight, more bitter cold is expected overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to yet again tumble back into the low to middle teens.

Late Week and Beyond

With one exception, we look to keep things quiet to finish out the work week as well. We’ll be ahead of our next system on Thursday, allowing temperatures to climb back above average into the middle 40s along with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds continue to increase overnight as yet another system works in. Overnight lows stay near 30° with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday starts off cloudy as another system looks to approach the area. Models are not yet consistent with this, but the possibility exists for some more snow late Friday and into Saturday as that system potentially develops into a big nor’easter for the eastern seaboard. It doesn’t look like a huge deal for us, but some minor accumulations are on the table as of now. For us, it drops our temperatures back to typically wintry levels. Lows in the upper teens for Friday night. We slowly clear on out Saturday but stay cool with highs near freezing. We’re back above freezing Sunday and into Monday with highs in the middle 40s.

