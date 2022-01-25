UK gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the new semester started, the University of Kentucky was preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases because of omicron. Students returned to classes two weeks ago, and in that time, the university said there have been few interruptions.

The university knew there would be an increase in cases because of omicron. Right now, there are 277 active cases. Classes are still meeting in-person and campus life is going on as normal as possible.

There are mitigation efforts in place, including an indoor mask mandate in all campus buildings. They’ve given out about 100,000 and have many more in stock.

They also have isolation set-ups of 200 beds to make it easier for students to quarantine if they need to.

And while some public school districts around central Kentucky are switching to remote learning, the university says the indicators that they look at, which includes local hospital capacity, do not show they need to switch to virtual-only at this time.

“We also know though that this is a virus with a mind of its own, and if we need to pivot to something like online instruction to keep people safe, we won’t hesitate to do that,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

89% of the campus community is considered fully vaccinated. Another 2% is considered partially vaccinated.

The university is launching an incentive campaign with cash prizes for students who get their booster.

