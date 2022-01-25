Advertisement

UK gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the new semester started, the University of Kentucky was preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases because of omicron. Students returned to classes two weeks ago, and in that time, the university said there have been few interruptions.

The university knew there would be an increase in cases because of omicron. Right now, there are 277 active cases. Classes are still meeting in-person and campus life is going on as normal as possible.

There are mitigation efforts in place, including an indoor mask mandate in all campus buildings. They’ve given out about 100,000 and have many more in stock.

They also have isolation set-ups of 200 beds to make it easier for students to quarantine if they need to.

And while some public school districts around central Kentucky are switching to remote learning, the university says the indicators that they look at, which includes local hospital capacity, do not show they need to switch to virtual-only at this time.

“We also know though that this is a virus with a mind of its own, and if we need to pivot to something like online instruction to keep people safe, we won’t hesitate to do that,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

89% of the campus community is considered fully vaccinated. Another 2% is considered partially vaccinated.

The university is launching an incentive campaign with cash prizes for students who get their booster.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Tommy Thompson has decades of service to Pike County students. Now, in retirement, as he...
‘It’s Mr. Thompson’s Opus’: Retired teacher, battling COVID-19, receives sounds of support
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects
WYMT Cold
Cold front brings chances for morning mix or snow today, more snow chances later this week
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will

Latest News

Sunshine takes over before more snow chances wrap up the week
Event aims to boost tourism in Appalachian communities
Pike County theater continues to grow two years after devastating fire - January 25, 2022
Pike County theater continues to grow two years after devastating fire - January 25, 2022
Gavel
Harlan County man pleads guilty to wire fraud
Artists Collaborative Theatre is in the midst of its comeback season after a fire and ensuing...
Pike County theater continues to grow two years after devastating fire