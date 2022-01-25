Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he is impressed with Kentucky’s response to deadly tornadoes

(WAVE 3 News)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRNAKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky National Guard’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The Senate Minority Leader said he is impressed with how Kentucky is handling the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes in the western part of the state on December 10.

McConnell shook hands with those working on the front lines of the disaster response in Frankfort and told reporters the state’s leaders, both Republican and Democratic, are doing a good job.

He also talked a bit about what is taking place on the world stage in Russia and Ukraine. McConnell said his advice to President Biden would be to take numerous steps before an invasion. He says believes the president is doing the right things.

