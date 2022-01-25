Report: TyTy Washington to miss Mississippi State game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to several reports, UK freshman guard TyTy Washington will miss Tuesday’s Mississippi State game.

Jonathan Givony first reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

TyTy Washington will not play for Kentucky versus Mississippi State tonight (ESPN, 9pm ET) due to an ankle injury, a source told ESPN. Availability for Kansas this weekend is yet to be determined. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 25, 2022

The injury occurred during Kentucky’s loss at Auburn on Saturday, when Washington came down on his left ankle after making a jumper in the first half.

The Wildcats are set to tip off with Mississippi State at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

