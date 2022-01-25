Advertisement

Report: TyTy Washington to miss Mississippi State game

TyTy Washington exits game against No. 2 Auburn with ankle injury
TyTy Washington exits game against No. 2 Auburn with ankle injury
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to several reports, UK freshman guard TyTy Washington will miss Tuesday’s Mississippi State game.

Jonathan Givony first reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

The injury occurred during Kentucky’s loss at Auburn on Saturday, when Washington came down on his left ankle after making a jumper in the first half.

The Wildcats are set to tip off with Mississippi State at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

