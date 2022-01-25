Advertisement

REPORT: Sean Payton to retire as Saints head coach

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. The Saints won 31-17. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton will be stepping away as New Orleans head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Saints facility. FOX 8 will have a crew there.

RELATED STORIES

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

Payton’s place: NFL ‘insiders’ speculate on whether Saints’ coach is returning

Payton met with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis for several hours on Monday after returning from vacation.

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Payton finishes with a 152-89 overall record, a Super Bowl XLIV championship, five seasons with more than 12 wins, and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2006.

Caption

He remains under contract with the Saints until 2024. If another team was interested in hiring him, they would need to compensate New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Gov. Andy Beshear
Dr. Steven Stack gives COVID-19 update after Gov. Andy Beshear’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 09: Larry Warford #67 of the New Orleans Saints during a...
Former UK lineman Larry Warford cut by Saints
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula is greeted on the field by former players during...
Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90
Cropped Photo: Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0 (MGN)
Report: Bengals release Andy Dalton
Two-win Bengals break with past, seek fresh start in draft
Calvin Taylor, TJ Carter, Ahmad Wagner sign free agent deals