Report: Chris Mack’s future in question at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville basketball has lost five of its last six games, and now head coach Chris Mack’s future has come into question.

Mack’s coaches show Tuesday night has been cancelled and Louisville has called a joint meeting for Wednesday at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and Louisville Athletic Association. The meeting has been called to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters.

UofL has called a joint meeting for tomorrow at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and the UofL Athletic Association. The meeting will address "pending litigation and personnel matters." Also, the Chris Mack coaches show schedule for tonight has been canceled. — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) January 25, 2022

The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games by double figures, the first time that has happened since 1940.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.