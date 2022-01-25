Report: Chris Mack’s future in question at Louisville
Mack’s coaches show Tuesday night has been cancelled.
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville basketball has lost five of its last six games, and now head coach Chris Mack’s future has come into question.
Mack’s coaches show Tuesday night has been cancelled and Louisville has called a joint meeting for Wednesday at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and Louisville Athletic Association. The meeting has been called to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters.
The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games by double figures, the first time that has happened since 1940.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.