Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Candus Wells reported Don Wells for domestic assault last week, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, officers dispatched to the Ben Hill Road residence that Summer Wells disappeared from last June in reference to a 911 call from Candus.

Candus told dispatch officials that Don had hit her on the call, the report stated. Dispatch advised responding officers that the call had disconnected but arguing was heard in the background.

Once on the scene, Candus stated that Don grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall two to three hours before calling 911. She also said she thought her thumb was broken after hitting it on the washing machine during the incident, the report stated.

Candus told officers that she was afraid of her husband, officials said.

Once officers spoke with Don, he said they had been arguing, but he denied ever touching Candus. Officers noted that both parents admitted that they had been drinking, and Candus did not seem to fear Don in the presence of law enforcement.

It was also noted that Candus reportedly used her left thumb to put her shoes on and again to flick her cigarette, the report stated.

She agreed to stay with her mother in the camper beside their Hawkins County home; therefore, she went inside of the house to get some of her things.

“She [Candus] spoke with Don once again without any fear and acting like she was not afraid of him at this time,” police officials stated on the report.

Markings were not observed on Candus’ neck nor bruising or swelling on her thumb, according to the report. Hawkins County EMS Med 5 on the scene said her thumb appeared to be stubbed.

Police officials referred both parties to private prosecution and order of protection with the primary aggressor unknown.

This is not the first time Don has been accused of assault.

According to police reports, Don was arrested on October 14, 2020, and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon following an domestic incident with Candus.

Deputies were dispatched to Ben Hill Road in Oct. 2020 after receiving reports of a domestic assault. When deputies arrived on the scene they located Don behind the wheel of a vehicle.

A stop was conducted in the driveway and Don was detained. Deputies said he was stumbling and had a strong odor of alcohol. Don told deputies he had a black powder pistol in the vehicle and revealed he was convicted of a felony in Utah.

Deputies spoke with Candus who said Don came home drunk and saw a man in the house. According to the police report, he started to argue with the man and had a “struggle” with Candus. According to reports, she was pushed down during the incident causing damage to her knee.

Candus said Don then began punching himself in the face and left the home.

Deputies took Don into custody and booked him into the Hawkins County Jail.

One day after the incident, Candus filed for an Order of Protection against Don.

In the order of protection, Candus stated that Don “drinks and throws things.” She went on to state she was, “afraid of being hurt” and claimed he was abusive mentally and physically.

“I am afraid for my children and myself,” she wrote in the order of protection. “My mother fears he is going to hurt her.”

Four days later, on the date of Don’s hearing, Candus asked for a dismissal of the order of protection.

On April 21, 2021, the charges of domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon were dismissed. Don did however plead guilty to possession of a handgun while under the influence

The daughter of Candus and Don, Summer Wells, the 5-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the nation. A timeline of her disappearance can be found here.

