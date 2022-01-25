‘Our town is starting to come back alive’: 2022 plans unveiled for Hazard/Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The future of local communities was at the forefront of the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday meeting.

”I want to mention too, real quick, when we talk about the job growth over the past three years, we’ve had over a thousand new jobs created in the community,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Officials talked about job growth and infrastructure, both of which leaders said are rapidly advancing. They hope it is a trend that will continue this year.

”Probably 75 or 80 employees downtown, and our town is starting to come back alive,” said City of Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

In 2021, 16 new businesses called downtown Hazard home.

More projects are aimed at taking care of their citizens who need a helping hand.

”We’re working on a homeless shelter right now, Bailey is with her crew, we got the trees cut behind it, we got the houses donated behind it, we got then torn down, cleaned up,” said Mobelini.

