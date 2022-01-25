Advertisement

Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington

A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.

Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound and lost control, ending up off the road near the northern split.

The Fayette Co. Coroner confirms Barry Lucas, 63, from Scott County was killed.

A second car was involved, but police said the driver in that car was not hurt.

The interstate was shut down for several hours.

