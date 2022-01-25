Man dies after crashing on I-64 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington.

Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound and lost control, ending up off the road near the northern split.

The Fayette Co. Coroner confirms Barry Lucas, 63, from Scott County was killed.

A second car was involved, but police said the driver in that car was not hurt.

The interstate was shut down for several hours.

-- The collision is on I-64W near the Scott Co line.

-- Traffic on I-75N is being diverted to continue on I-75N toward Georgetown.

-- The ramp from I-75S to I-64W is shutdown. Traffic must continue on I-75S toward Newtown Pike. https://t.co/OxVeB0fNjL — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 25, 2022

