London-Corbin Airport offers flight simulation for pilot training

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking to get your pilot’s license or to earn a new pilot certification, the London-Corbin Airport has technology that could benefit you.

The immersive flying experience can be used by students before they step foot inside of a plane.

Joshua Carney, a flight instructor with the London-Corbin Airport, said, although the simulator can not substitute flying an actual plane, students can learn valuable skills before taking on the sky.

“There’s really no supplement for being in the actual plane, but on a day like today, it just helps you build your instrument scan, which is really an invaluable resource for a pilot,” said Carney. “You really got to be on your game, on your toes, whenever you’re in the clouds. You really don’t have any margin for error when you’re up there.”

Carney added that very few small airports provide this experience, so he feels very fortunate to offer it at the London-Corbin Airport.

