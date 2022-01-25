Advertisement

Labor Department withdraws vaccine or test mandate for large employers

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Biden Administration will withdraw its workplace vaccination rule ending all ongoing legal arguments in the court system.

If implemented, the rule would have required employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination or require weekly testing as a condition of employment.

The rule was going to be administered the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office. The rule was proposed as an emergency temporary standard (ETS) on November 5, 2021 and met opposition in the justice system.

In a 6-3 decision, The Supreme Court ruled that OSHA does not have the authority to require vaccination or testing.

The mandate would have applied to around 80 million people.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Ashli Watts, said withdrawing the rule is a relief for Kentucky business.

”OSHA withdrawing that ETS really does signify the end of this issue,” she said. “Of course, for Kentucky businesses we do very much support vaccination and testing but the ETS really was just going to be burdensome and a logistical nightmare for local businesses.”

Watts cited the cost the rule would place on businesses at a time they are already facing other pandemic related burdens as a key reason for the Kentucky Chamber’s opposition.

OSHA could still try to implement a vaccination rule using the standard regulatory procedure.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will

Latest News

London-Corbin Airport offers flight simulation for pilot training
BrightView’s London Addiction Treatment Center celebrates its one year anniversary
Sen. Mitch McConnell says he is impressed with Kentucky’s response to deadly tornadoes
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects