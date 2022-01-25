Labor Department withdraws vaccine or test mandate for large employers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Biden Administration will withdraw its workplace vaccination rule ending all ongoing legal arguments in the court system.

If implemented, the rule would have required employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination or require weekly testing as a condition of employment.

The rule was going to be administered the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office. The rule was proposed as an emergency temporary standard (ETS) on November 5, 2021 and met opposition in the justice system.

In a 6-3 decision, The Supreme Court ruled that OSHA does not have the authority to require vaccination or testing.

The mandate would have applied to around 80 million people.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Ashli Watts, said withdrawing the rule is a relief for Kentucky business.

”OSHA withdrawing that ETS really does signify the end of this issue,” she said. “Of course, for Kentucky businesses we do very much support vaccination and testing but the ETS really was just going to be burdensome and a logistical nightmare for local businesses.”

Watts cited the cost the rule would place on businesses at a time they are already facing other pandemic related burdens as a key reason for the Kentucky Chamber’s opposition.

OSHA could still try to implement a vaccination rule using the standard regulatory procedure.

