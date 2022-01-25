Ky. man accused of breaking into multiple homes, stealing women’s underwear

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of breaking into several Franklin County homes and stealing women’s underwear.

The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old John Hawkins III, of Harrodsburg, is facing seven counts of burglary 2nd degree, resulting from a lengthy investigation into a string of burglaries in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort.

According to the investigation, Hawkins is suspected of burglarizing multiple homes throughout the summer of 2021, removing only women’s underwear.

The investigation led to Hawkins being arrested Saturday at his Harrodsburg home. The sheriff’s office says detectives found approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras believed to have been stolen.

If you feel you were a victim in 2021 and did not report to authorities, call Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740.

