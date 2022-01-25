‘It’s Mr. Thompson’s Opus’: Retired teacher, battling COVID-19, receives sounds of support

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Those in the Pike County area know Tommy and Betsy Thompson as the voices who taught the voices of many generations.

During their decades as educators, the Thompsons imparted their expertise on drama, singing, music, and speech into the minds of the students and colleagues they encountered.

So, when Tommy was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, looking at a critical situation on top of other health concerns, the Thompsons began seeing the prayers pour in.

But, for the people who know and love Tommy, prayers were simply the beginning. They wanted to do whatever they could to be part of the recovery process, offering any help they could to a man who always did the same for them- even when he was going through storms of his own- in and out of the classroom.

“My daughter thanks them for her existence. Because without them, I wouldn’t have my family,” laughed Brittany Lyons, former student of the Thompsons and current teacher at Johns Creek Elementary School. “But my story is not unique!”

Andrea Humphries, who worked with Tommy in the past and is now an assistant principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, agreed. She said the leadership of the Thompsons not only helped in her career, but in her life and motherhood as she raised her triplets, since Tommy and Betsy are also triplet parents.

“I could never, ever thank him enough for not only being my mentor at work but also being a mentor for me in life,” she said. “And this man who was bigger than life to all of us is suddenly very, very ill.”

So, hundreds of Tommy’s students and colleagues with that same story began a discussion in a Facebook group, which grew into an idea to send their love the only way he would expect: through art.

“Coming together to sing in one voice and sing in one song,” said former student and current Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati Artistic Director Roderick Justice.

After hundreds of people joined the discussion, sending well-wishes and prayers, more than 50 devices popped on to the Smule app, recording a cover of “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins. They wanted to raise their voices for the man whose voice raised them, using a song Tommy loves and Betsy previously taught to the students.

“I think there is nothing more powerful than all of those faces- all of those faces he taught- taking a second to say, ‘you’re in our hearts,’” said former student, ABC7 Digital Content Manager and segment host, Melissa Ratliff. “And it was a powerful moment for all of us.”

With the app allowing them to contribute their voices from wherever they are now, they say it was the best way to send a message to the mentors who helped them get there- even if they made it work in only a couple of days.

“It’s not about the polished, final product. It’s about making sure Tommy knows and hears that we are fight behind him,” said Justice. “Just look over your shoulder!”

Seeing the outpouring of love and support was no surprise to those involved, who say it is only a small glimpse of the generations of people touched by the Thompsons who taught taking risks, being present in the process, and having grace and humor throughout the things life throws in front of you.

“We also knew that he was a fighter and that he can overcome,” said Lyons. “If anybody is an overcomer, Tommy Thompson’s an overcomer.”

The group says things are looking up for Tommy as he continues his fight with the virus and they hope the video was a small piece of comfort to a man who has been a hub of love for so many.

