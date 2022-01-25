‘It gives something back’: Students sew some Warrior warmth for pregnancy center

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Maudie Justice is working to give her Warriors some life skills. The Resource Teacher at East Ridge High School works with students on real-world lessons through a series of “Practical Living” classes.

“I really want my kids to learn how to do some self help skills. I think that’s the big thing. And, plus, then being able to give,” she said. “It gives something back.”

In her latest session with the students, the skills they learn are being put to the test as they stitch together quilts. But the true lesson, according to Maudie, is the spirit of giving that follows the classroom work.

“I’m a quilt owner and a quilt maker, so when I give something of myself to other people, I think, when I pass and I leave this world, then there’s a little bit of me left behind,” said Maudie. “So, I’m hoping that when these people get these quilts that are hand made by these students, they’ll value them that much.”

The class hopes to create 10 baby quilts to then have sanitized by a dry cleaner for the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center to pick them up for families in need. The idea was born from a blanket drive Maudie’s church usually organizes, but was unable to do during the pandemic. It is something she wanted to expand on because she has witnessed the reach of the center and wanted to be part of the mission.

“I’ve had students that’s actually ended up at the pregnancy center, that were alone. And they have given so much to those girls there,” she said. “You know, nourishment, medical treatment, a place to live, and a support system that they don’t have.”

Principal Kevin Justice said he is proud to see the students work to not only understand the new skill, but understand the need that is present.

“It helps our kids. They’re learning the life skills they’re gonna be learning throughout their life,” he said. “It’s filling a need- an immediate need- for those that are being donated to.”

The principal said seeing the real-world applications move from the classroom into the community is what the spirit of the course is all about.

He said the school is still looking for a home economics teacher to fill the need at the high school and expand on the programing, but he is happy to see the teachers who are already on board step into the important roles.

“We still feel like we have a need, or our students have a need, to receive some of those life skills. So, we’ve been a little innovative,” he said.

