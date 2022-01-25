Hazard Police warn of scam calls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department posted on Facebook warning people in the area of a scam call.

Officials with the police department said a man has been calling from an Ashland number, pretending to be a Hazard Police Department Officer.

The caller will say there is an arrest warrant for the person that answered the call and they need to pay a fine.

Police said they will never call about an arrest warrant and ask for money.

“We don’t have authority to recall an arrest warrant,” said the post.

If you get a call like this, you can let the Hazard police station know by calling 606-436-2222.

