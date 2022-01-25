Advertisement

Hazard Police warn of scam calls

(Source: WDAM)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department posted on Facebook warning people in the area of a scam call.

Officials with the police department said a man has been calling from an Ashland number, pretending to be a Hazard Police Department Officer.

The caller will say there is an arrest warrant for the person that answered the call and they need to pay a fine.

Police said they will never call about an arrest warrant and ask for money.

“We don’t have authority to recall an arrest warrant,” said the post.

If you get a call like this, you can let the Hazard police station know by calling 606-436-2222.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Gov. Andy Beshear
Dr. Steven Stack gives COVID-19 update after Gov. Andy Beshear’s son tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects
‘Our town is starting to come back alive’: 2022 plans unveiled for Hazard/Perry County
‘Our town is starting to come back alive’: 2022 plans unveiled for Hazard/Perry County
John Hawkins III, 36.
Ky. man accused of breaking into multiple homes, stealing women’s underwear
William Atkins of Salem was killed after he “illegally breached” the main gate at Ft. Knox at...
Man killed by Fort Knox Police was ‘mentally ill,’ attorney says