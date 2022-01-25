Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 15,000 COVID cases

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report on Tuesday, the Governor announced 15,305 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,100,097.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 33%.

3,428 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,397 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 452 people remain in the ICU, with 272 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 23 new deaths on Tuesday.

Muhlenberg County leads the state with an incidence rate of 430.1.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

