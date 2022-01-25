Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces $13.5 million for Eastern Kentucky highway projects

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $13 million will be going towards Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) funding.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“Kentucky’s central location in the United States is one of our greatest assets,” said Gov. Beshear. “But there are still parts of our commonwealth where reaching a major interstate is a challenge for our families. This funding will help improve access for our Appalachian communities and open opportunities for their people and their economies.”

