Advertisement

Food Banks in Kentucky seeing shortage of volunteers due to pandemic

Food bank VOSOT
Food bank VOSOT
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Over the course of the pandemic, state and local food banks have experienced a shortage of volunteers. Many directors believe it is because of the pandemic and fear of COVID-19 exposure.

“It’s definitely affected our numbers with entire groups that may be scheduled to serve in an evening, find themselves no longer able to come because many of the folks that were going to be joining their groups have COVID,” Stephanie Hester, Development Director at Feeding America - Kentucky’s Heartland said.

Fear of COVID exposure and actual COVID exposure for volunteers is negatively impacting food banks to be able to distribute items in a timely manner.

”If we had a group from an employer coming to volunteer and then they cancel last minute there may be some staff members that are going to have to sort of pick up the slack and keep the distribution going, so that means longer wait times for folks,” Hester said.

The National Guard is currently at Feeding America - Kentucky’s Heartland.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call the volunteer center at (270) 735-1407.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will

Latest News

The Big Blue Slam Blood Drive: Help beat the Florida Gators
File Photo
Ed Brown Society establishes horse industry internship for college students
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 15,000 COVID cases
London-Corbin Airport offers flight simulation for pilot training