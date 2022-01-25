Food Banks in Kentucky seeing shortage of volunteers due to pandemic

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Over the course of the pandemic, state and local food banks have experienced a shortage of volunteers. Many directors believe it is because of the pandemic and fear of COVID-19 exposure.

“It’s definitely affected our numbers with entire groups that may be scheduled to serve in an evening, find themselves no longer able to come because many of the folks that were going to be joining their groups have COVID,” Stephanie Hester, Development Director at Feeding America - Kentucky’s Heartland said.

Fear of COVID exposure and actual COVID exposure for volunteers is negatively impacting food banks to be able to distribute items in a timely manner.

”If we had a group from an employer coming to volunteer and then they cancel last minute there may be some staff members that are going to have to sort of pick up the slack and keep the distribution going, so that means longer wait times for folks,” Hester said.

The National Guard is currently at Feeding America - Kentucky’s Heartland.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call the volunteer center at (270) 735-1407.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.