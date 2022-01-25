Cold front brings chances for morning mix or snow today, more snow chances later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you may run into a few sprinkles or flakes early this morning, but the bigger story the next couple of days is the cold.

Today and Tonight

Outside of the dreary conditions early, I think skies will gradually clear later today. We might even see some late-day sunshine. The high was around 40 at midnight and will drop into the low 30s by this afternoon.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows dropping to around 20 with some spots possibly making it into the teens.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine is the name of the game for Wednesday and Thursday. While temperatures will only get back to around freezing on Wednesday, we should be back in the mid-40s on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the teens under clear skies Wednesday night, but only drop to around 30 on Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next weather maker will enter the mountains late Thursday night and through Friday. Models are coming into agreement about how much snow we could see Friday. It’s still early, but unless something major changes, it’s a safe bet to say you’ll wake up Saturday with some snow on the ground. How much is still to be determined. Stay tuned!

