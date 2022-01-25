BrightView’s London Addiction Treatment Center celebrates its one year anniversary

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - BrightView’s London Addiction Treatment Center held a ‘Recovery Rally’ on Tuesday to celebrate one year of working to help the community.

The center offers a variety of out-patient and harm reduction services aimed at helping people get back on their feet.

Tuesday’s celebration focused on the impact the facility has had on people throughout the area and also recognized several BrightView partners and employees for their efforts.

”We have already helped five 550 patients,” said Samantha Davis, BrightView London’s Community Outreach Manager. “I think that we have expanded access in this area. We don’t require an appointment, we do accept walk-ins, we try to do everything we can to lower those barriers for patients to receive treatment.”

To learn more about the services BrightView provides, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.