Bill would allow West Virginians to make liquor at home

(Andres Fuentes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow people to make liquor at home for themselves and for family members.

According to West Virginia state law, it is already legal for people to make beer and wine at home.

House Bill 2972 would allow people over the age of 21 to make up to 50 gallons of liquor at home in a year.

If there are two or more people over 21 living in a household, families can make up to 100 gallons of liquor per year.

The proposal bans the sale of any liquor made at home.

