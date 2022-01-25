The Big Blue Slam Blood Drive: Help beat the Florida Gators

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Blue Slam blood drive is still going on, and you can help University of Kentucky keep the lead.

This is the 14th year of the competition between UK and the Florida Gators.

It helps save lives through the Kentucky Blood Center and combat the ongoing blood shortage.

Kentucky currently is in the lead with 286 donations, Florida with 252.

You can donate blood at https://kybloodcenter.org/donate-blood/

You have until January 29, 2021 to donate blood.

