Advertisement

The Big Blue Slam Blood Drive: Help beat the Florida Gators

(WYMT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Blue Slam blood drive is still going on, and you can help University of Kentucky keep the lead.

This is the 14th year of the competition between UK and the Florida Gators.

It helps save lives through the Kentucky Blood Center and combat the ongoing blood shortage.

Kentucky currently is in the lead with 286 donations, Florida with 252.

You can donate blood at https://kybloodcenter.org/donate-blood/

You have until January 29, 2021 to donate blood.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
14 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Knox County
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will

Latest News

Food bank VOSOT
Food Banks in Kentucky seeing shortage of volunteers due to pandemic
File Photo
Ed Brown Society establishes horse industry internship for college students
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 15,000 COVID cases
London-Corbin Airport offers flight simulation for pilot training