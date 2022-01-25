Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week eight
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months into the season, this week’s Mountain Top 10 welcomes a few new teams.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Pulaski County
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Perry Central
- Harlan County
- Knox Central
- Lawrence County
- South Laurel
- Bell County
- Betsy Layne
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Pikeville
- North Laurel
- Corbin
- Southwestern
- Shelby Valley
- Martin County
- Pulaski County
- Lawrence County
- Morgan County
- Letcher Central
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.