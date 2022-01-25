Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week eight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months into the season, this week’s Mountain Top 10 welcomes a few new teams.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County Pikeville North Laurel Perry Central Harlan County Knox Central Lawrence County South Laurel Bell County Betsy Layne

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville North Laurel Corbin Southwestern Shelby Valley Martin County Pulaski County Lawrence County Morgan County Letcher Central

