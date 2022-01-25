Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week eight

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months into the season, this week’s Mountain Top 10 welcomes a few new teams.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pulaski County
  2. Pikeville
  3. North Laurel
  4. Perry Central
  5. Harlan County
  6. Knox Central
  7. Lawrence County
  8. South Laurel
  9. Bell County
  10. Betsy Layne

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Pikeville
  2. North Laurel
  3. Corbin
  4. Southwestern
  5. Shelby Valley
  6. Martin County
  7. Pulaski County
  8. Lawrence County
  9. Morgan County
  10. Letcher Central

