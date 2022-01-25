$41M raised for Kentucky tornado survivors. When will it be distributed?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is connected to filing an application with FEMA,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Since December 10, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has collected more than $41 million in donations from people across the nation and throughout Kentucky.

But, how it will be the money be sent and when can survivors expect it?

Gov. Beshear says the first group, who have already received funding, are Kentucky families who’ve lost loved ones. Those funds are to pay for funeral expenses of up to $10,000. “We have finished providing payments to every family that has lost a loved one, 77 Kentuckians that have been lost to cover funeral expenses. We were able to reach out directly and one hundred percent of those funds have now been expended.”

The relief fund will next be used to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms.

The number of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive FEMA benefits and the extra 20% includes at least 475 uninsured homeowners and 987 uninsured renters.

“Within the next two weeks we’re going to be able to reach out to the group that has already been approved in this area for FEMA help. It’s roughly 1,400 Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, again, the process is you need to go through FEMA, they’re the ones that verify that you have been harmed so we make sure every dollar coming out of the relief fund goes to somebody that’s entitled to it.”

If you have applied for FEMA assistance and have been approved, within the next few weeks you will receive another 20% of those funds from the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund. Homeowners will be required to sign a declaration stating the money won’t be used for expenses the FEMA dollars covered, Beshear said. But they will not have to report how the state’s money is spent.

The most applicants can receive from FEMA is $37,900. Those who receive the maximum would get an additional $7,580 from the state fund.

All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

