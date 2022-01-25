Advertisement

14 arrested for drug alleged drug trafficking in Knox County

13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation...
13 of the 14 people arrested in connection with a Knox County drug trafficking investigation (no mugshot was available for Sheila Bond).
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Sheriff, Mike Smith, announced the arrest of 14 people for trafficking in controlled substances Monday.

He said the arrests are the result of an undercover investigation conducted by his office and assisted by Operation Unite.

The following people were arrested and detained in the Knox County Detention Center.

Cindy Broughton Mage, 44, of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Eric Johnson, 41, of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Jeremy Davidson, 33, of Girdler, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Ted Davis Gray, 66, of Artemus, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine)

James Senters, 28, of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine)

Sheila Bond, 51, of Artemus, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (drug unspecified)

Paul Hubbard, 60, of Gray, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine)

Tammy Johnson, 49, of Cannon, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine)

Ronald L Engle, 60, of Hinkle, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Heroin); Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine); Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (drug unspecified); Trafficking in Marijuana - over 8 ounces.

Loretta Lynn Tye, 50, of Corbin, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (drug unspecified)

Clarence Egner, 46, of Corbin, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine)

Jerry Simpson, 47, of Barbourville, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Bobby Shelton, 66, of Flat Lick, KY charged with Possession of Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Frank D Hinkle age 48 of Flat Lick, KY charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance - 1st Degree (methamphetamine)

