TyTy Washington ‘day-to-day’ with ankle injury

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an ankle injury during the Cats’ loss at Auburn, TyTy Washington is reportedly day-to-day on his recovery.

Washington left the Auburn game during the first half after landing on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot, injuring his ankle.

“It hurts us,” said Coach Calipari after losing the freshman star mid-game. “He’s a playmaker. Whether he’s on the ball, off the ball, whether we run stuff for him. If he needs to go get a basket, he gets it.”

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria shared on Twitter that, according to a source, Washington is day-to-day in evaluating his return.

Source on TyTy Washington :



He’s doing fine and will be reassessed daily. He’s day to day to return — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 23, 2022

Washington was recently named SEC Co-Freshman of the week for the fourth straight week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.