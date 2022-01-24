Advertisement

TyTy Washington ‘day-to-day’ with ankle injury

TyTy Washington exits game against No. 2 Auburn with ankle injury
TyTy Washington exits game against No. 2 Auburn with ankle injury(Southeastern Conference)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an ankle injury during the Cats’ loss at Auburn, TyTy Washington is reportedly day-to-day on his recovery.

Washington left the Auburn game during the first half after landing on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot, injuring his ankle.

“It hurts us,” said Coach Calipari after losing the freshman star mid-game. “He’s a playmaker. Whether he’s on the ball, off the ball, whether we run stuff for him. If he needs to go get a basket, he gets it.”

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria shared on Twitter that, according to a source, Washington is day-to-day in evaluating his return.

Washington was recently named SEC Co-Freshman of the week for the fourth straight week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
KSP: Single-car crash kills one, injures another in Floyd county
Police Lights.
KSP investigating Deadly Crash in Pike County
Scam alert
Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County
Kentucky house bill proposing major changes for EMS providers
EMS, hospital association at odds over proposed Ky. House bill
Chilly night ahead, watching for rain/snow showers on Sunday

Latest News

Corbin WR Treyveon Longmire commits to Eastern Kentucky
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Saturday night basketball scores from the mountains and more
Harlan County wins double overtime thriller over Knott Central
Trent Noah hangs 66 in Harlan County’s marathon win over Cordia
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs downfield before being tackled by...
Evan McPherson kicks the Bengals into the AFC Championship game