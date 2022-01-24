Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - January 24, 2022

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months into the high school basketball season, our boys’ and girls’ teams represent in this week’s Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Pikeville’s Kristen Whited steal and assist to Rylee Theiss to score.

No. 4 - Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson no-look-pass to Skylar Ritchie.

No. 3 - Betsy Layne’s Jordan Frazer running dunk.

No. 2 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson steal and score.

No. 1 - Pikeville’s Tate Walters one-handed slam.

